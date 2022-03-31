Advertisement

Aroostook County Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to US Attorney Darcie McElwee “An Aroostook County man was sentenced in federal court today for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine,

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Zane Willhide, 25, to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release.

According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Willhide and his co-conspirators then distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine.

