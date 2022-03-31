CDC Recommends Additional Booster for Certain Individuals

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An additional booster shot is now being recommended by the CDC for some people.

Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50, who received a booster dose at least four months ago are now eligible for another dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. According to the CDC, during the surge of the Omicron variant, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from Covid and 7 times less likely to be hospitalized.

“If you haven’t had your first booster, you should do that first obviously, we’re still encouraging that, they are still available, or if you haven’t had a vaccine at all you should start your series. For this particular group of folks, those are the people that they are most worried are at risk of having hospitalization or severe outcomes from Covid. The older you are the more likely you are to be hospitalized and or have severe Covid and or die from Covid. They feel like they have enough potential upside to warrant the risk of any potential side effects from the vaccine.” - Dr. Regen Gallagher – Chief Medical Officer, Cary Medical Center

According to Maine CDC data, Hospitalizations have decreased from around 380 two months ago to 98 now, with 5 patients on ventilators, down from 38 at the end of January. Dr. Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC took to Twitter following the announcement of the additional booster recommendation, saying:

“If you are eligible for a second booster, you should get one, they are available, free of charge to you, and resoundingly safe. Data from one large population study showed a significant mortality benefit among those who received a second booster vs. one.” - Dr. Nirav Shah - Director, Maine Center for Disease Control.

