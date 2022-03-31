Governor Janet Mills Signs Bill to Save Caribou and Machias Maine Veterans Homes into Law

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A bill to save the Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias received is now signed into law.

LD 2001, titled an act to save the Caribou and Machias Maine veterans homes locations, passed it’s final vote in the senate unanimously. Senator Craig Hickman, the chair of the veterans and legal affairs committee spoke about the public support he received for the bill throughout the committee process.

“Throughout the committee hearing, nearly 5 hours, we heard from many Mainers all over the state who were outraged and heartbroken over the impending closure of the Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias however it became clear that the care provided to the residents of the Maine veterans homes represents the gold standard for long term care across the state. I couldn’t for the life of me understand why we would kick veterans and their families out of their homes when they needed us the most”

The bill was signed into law this afternoon by governor mills. We reached out to the Maine Veterans Home for comment, they responded with the following statement “The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees will meet soon to discuss all factors associated with our Machias and Caribou Homes, including LD 2001. An additional statement will be made available next week. "

