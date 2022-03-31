Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We have a low pressure system approaching our area from the west. As this low continues to push moisture into the region out ahead of a warm front, we’ll continue to see scattered showers throughout the next 24 to 48 hours. They’ll start off as some snow showers during the morning hours this morning, but will transition over to rain showers during the daytime hours today. Temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the overnight hours tonight, allowing for precipitation to stay as rain well into tomorrow evening.



Timing out the day today, we’ll continue to see the snow showers push through the region during the morning commute. They’ll wrap up from west to east as the line of showers pushes into New Brunswick. We’ll continue to see more chances for showers heading through the late morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures at this point will be warm enough to support all rain with this system as it moves through, so expect rain showers to continue even through the overnight hours. Temperatures only fall back into the mid to upper 30s, which will keep the risk of rain showers in the forecast throughout the overnight hours. Friday looks to feature similar weather as rain showers are still expected. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, which helps to make Friday the better day out of the next two.



High temperatures today climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. These temperatures are a few degrees above the average high temperature for this time of year, but the rain will help to make it feel cooler outside throughout the daytime today.

Going hour by hour throughout the day Friday shows the continuation of rain showers throughout the daytime hours. These showers could have a couple of imbedded heavy downpours at times, otherwise I think we’ll see light to moderate showers continuing through the evening hours of Friday. Heading through the overnight hours of Friday and into Saturday, we’ll watch as the scattered rain showers turn back into snow showers as temperatures fell back below freezing. We’ll continue to see the snow showers during the morning hours of Saturday, before skies begin to clear out Saturday afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be the warmest they’ve been all week. Highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s, and even a few lower 50s are possible for the southern part of the county. The scattered rain showers will make it a bit more difficult to enjoy the warm temperatures, but it will definitely feel nice stepping outside.

The next 7 days show the risk of snow showers continuing into Saturday morning when they finally taper off. This will allow for clouds to begin to break during the afternoon hours of Saturday. For more details on the forecast heading into the weekend, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

