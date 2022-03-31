PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

It was a gorgeous day today... under plenty of sunshine, and afternoon highs getting above the 40-degree mark for central and southern zones!

Tonight, increasing clouds lead to a pause in our quieter weather... with scattered snow showers and wintery mix starting up during the early AM, and lasting through the first-half of the day tomorrow.

Plan on some slippery and slick spots during the Thursday AM commute... as off-and-on scattered sleet and freezing rain lasts all the way up until the lunchtime hour.

Then, Thursday afternoon sees a changeover to scattered, light rain showers... which last through the end of the week, accompanied by milder temps in the mid-to-upper 40′s/ pushing 50-degrees!

Projected rain totals over the next 48 hours, look to range between 0.25-0.50″-inch... while, projected snow totals will mainly stay around trace amounts for most locations. Again however, make sure to take a little bit of extra precaution headed out the door tomorrow morning, for the Thursday AM commute.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

