Van Buren Resident Charged With Class B Drug Felony in Caribou

caribou meth
caribou meth(caribou police department)
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Caribou Police Department : On March 26, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, Officer Chandler Madore was on routine patrol when he noticed a suspicious male on Herschel Street. Officer Madore confirmed the identity of Shaun Whidden, 31, of Van Buren. Officer Madore noticed Whidden get into a vehicle and leave Herschel Street. He noticed the vehicle pull into a business on High Street and Whidden quickly went inside. Officer Madore went inside and confronted Whidden and placed him in custody for five outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Upon searching Whidden officers found a large amount of methamphetamine (59.8g). Whidden was transported to the Caribou Police Department and charged with, CLASS B FELONY UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE W DRUGS (METH), WITH PRIORS, CLASS C VIOLATING CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, as well as the five active warrants for his arrest. Bail was not allowed and Whidden was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Shaun Whidden was given a Caribou Court date of June 2, 2022. Officer Madore was assisted by Officer Aaron Marquis.

