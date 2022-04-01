Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a low pressure system currently moving over the area. As it does so, it continues to bring scattered showers to the region. This will continue to push its way east during the daytime today. This will keep warmer temperatures in place for the day today, but will lead to cooler temperatures as a cold front moves through during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. This has the potential to touch off some scattered snow showers during the overnight hours and into Saturday, otherwise skies will begin to clear back out during the afternoon.



Visibility is restricted across much of the county. Visibilities are reduced to under a mile in many spots. This is thanks to the rain showers that we’ve seen during the overnight hours, as well as the warmer temperatures that are still in place. That combined with the snow melt has lead to a lot of moisture in the air, resulting in fog where the air temperatures are meeting the dew point.



The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the county through 10 am this morning. This is thanks to the reduced visibility across the region this morning. A lot of locations are dealing with visibilities under a mile. Please make sure to leave plenty of follow distance from the car in front of you, and turn on your headlights when driving in the daytime so that other drivers can see you.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day today continues to show the chances for scattered rain showers throughout the daytime today. As these will be off and on, they could be heavy at times as they move through different portions of the county. These rain showers appear to wind down and wrap up heading into the evening hours tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. This cold front moves through the region, and brings some scattered snow showers to the area during the overnight hours and into Tuesday. At this point these snow showers do not look to leave much in terms of accumulation, but they could make roadways a bit slick while they’re falling.



High temperatures today will be on the mild side. Highs are expected to climb up into the upper 40s and lower 50s around the county. This will be a nice taste of spring, and will continue to help with the melting pattern we’ve already begun.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s, while it certainly won’t be as warm as today is expected to be, it also won’t be the frigid winter air we’ve been dealing with over the past few weeks.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend, and the warm weather that looks to continue into early next week!

