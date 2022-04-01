PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

We’re starting to see rain showers pick-up tonight... while during the day, we were a bit on the drier side under mainly cloudy skies.

Light to steady pockets of rain will continue to move in as a warm front lifts northward this evening. And with that, temps and dew points will also continue to rise by a few degrees... leading to foggy and misty conditions over the next few hours, into Friday AM. Just be aware of visibility drop-offs and impacts on the roadways due to areas of fog.

Then, tomorrow brings another round of mainly isolated rain showers during the morning... followed by light to steady rain showers during the afternoon.

This is all ahead of a passing cold front Friday evening... which prompts a changeover from rain showers, back over to scattered light snow showers/flurries overnight tomorrow, into Saturday AM.

Projected rain totals will range between 0.10-0.50″-inch... while projected snow totals tomorrow evening, only look to hover around trace amounts, to an inch or two max.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

