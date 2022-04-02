PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone... and Happy April Fools’ Day!

To start off the brand new month... we’ve been seeing isolated, light rain showers during the day. But tonight, we’re picking up once again with the rainfall, and steadier rain is currently moving through.

As colder air builds in from the west, we’ll also see a changeover to some mix and scattered, light snow showers carrying throughout the overnight, and lasting into first-thing tomorrow morning.

Then, the weekend brings a generally quieter stretch of weather... with plenty of sunshine for Saturday, along with windy conditions and a cooler feel. While Sunday, is expected to have more in the way of a mixture of clouds and sun.

Our quieter weather stretch continues into much of next week... and with that, milder spring-like temperatures are also expected ahead!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.