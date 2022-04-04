Maine Community Colleges Announce Student Debt Forgiveness Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine’s community colleges have launched a new debt forgiveness program that eliminates up to $2,000 in student debt.

The program is called “Return, Resume, Reward” and is geared toward former students that haven’t been back to class in over 2 years. In order to qualify for the program, returning students must enroll for at least six credits and maintain good academic standing going forward.

“Well our hope is that students take this opportunity and we hope that they are motivated to come and to further their education. When students don’t meet their goals we really want to do all we can to reach out to them and make sure they know that there are pathways to come back and be successful in whatever they want to do.” says Matthew Grillo – Dean of Students for Northern Maine Community College.

Grillo says that those former students who are interested in the program can contact the Northern Maine Community College Admissions Office for more information.

