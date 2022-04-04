Advertisement

Maine Community Colleges Announce Student Debt Forgiveness Program

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine’s community colleges have launched a new debt forgiveness program that eliminates up to $2,000 in student debt.

The program is called “Return, Resume, Reward” and is geared toward former students that haven’t been back to class in over 2 years. In order to qualify for the program, returning students must enroll for at least six credits and maintain good academic standing going forward.

“Well our hope is that students take this opportunity and we hope that they are motivated to come and to further their education. When students don’t meet their goals we really want to do all we can to reach out to them and make sure they know that there are pathways to come back and be successful in whatever they want to do.” says Matthew Grillo – Dean of Students for Northern Maine Community College.

Grillo says that those former students who are interested in the program can contact the Northern Maine Community College Admissions Office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
caribou meth
Van Buren Resident Charged With Class B Drug Felony in Caribou
Harness racing will no longer be held at Northern Maine Fair
No more harness racing at Northern Maine Fair
Flavored Nicotine Ban
Bill Proposes Ban of Flavored Nicotine Products
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Latest News

NMCC Student Debt Forgiveness
NMCC Student Debt Forgiveness
Generations of families were involved in the harness racing industry in Aroostook County
harness racing history
County Ag Report: Greenhouse Updates
Weather on the Web 4-4-22 AM