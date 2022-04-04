Sledding The County: Season Wrap Up

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Snowmobile season may not be over yet, but this year’s season of Sledding The County is. In this wrap up segment, Brian Bouchard walks us through the people we met, the places we went and the lessons we learned along the way.

Throughout our 15 week run, Sledding The County focused on one topic each week to bring the trails of Northern Maine into your home.

The most emphasized sentiment from the people we interviewed was the importance of volunteers, and the critical role they play in ensuring snowmobiling remains alive and well in the county.

“Volunteers play a huge role they’re actually the only working part of the Snowmobile industry in the state of Maine that drives our trail system.” says Matthew Stedman – Northern VP, Maine Snowmobile Association

Doing everything from grooming, fundraising, trail cleanup, club administration and even cooking a breakfast at the clubhouse. In a recent Sledding the County Poll, it is estimated that over 15,000 volunteer hours went into grooming the snowmobile trails of Aroostook county this winter.

We spoke with people from away and asked them what drew them to make the trek to sled the county. According to Joe Higgins from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, a lack of snow elsewhere in the country drew riders from all over to Northern Maine.

“You always hear about the County, whenever you go on social media it’s “Well if you haven’t ridden the county, then you haven’t ridden Maine” says Bill Dahl of Manchester, Connecticut.

“The Trails are unbelievable, the clubs up here to a phenomenal job” says Keith Behr of Annapolis, Maryland.

And even yours truly got to experience the thrill of the throttle for the first time in over 15 years. We discussed land owner relations and how vital landowners are to maintaining over 2000 miles of interconnected trail and we heard about the advocacy work the Maine Snowmobile Association does in Augusta on behalf of snowmobile clubs throughout the state.

“A club, per say in Allagash, Maine or Kittery, Maine, can’t be in Augusta to be in a hearing, but we have a voice there because of MSA, and that’s what it’s all about, having one voice for all of the snowmobile clubs in Maine” says Mike Grass – President, Maine Snowmobile Association.

We took a look at the snowmobile tourism industry, speaking with business owners who help support snowmobiling, and embrace the sport as much as the riders themselves. And we also took a dive into safety, technology and issues that arose during the season, such as delays in pre-ordered snowmobiles and clubs feeling the crunch at the pump due to continuous storms and rising fuel prices.

What snowmobile season would be complete without covering some of the events that took place, The Larry Doody Radar Run, The Aroostook County Sled Run and the Presque Isle Snow Fest to name a few. Some were held to draw people to the area, some were held out of charity, and some were held just to gather with friends and hit the powder.

And like the snow, slowly melting into spring, this season of our segment has come to an end. From all of us at Sledding The County, thank you all for tuning in.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.