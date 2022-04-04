Symposium Seeks to Change Perspective of Substance Use in Community

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Substance Use was the focus of a symposium at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Keynote speakers, as well as a panel of experts from fields such as healthcare, law enforcement and human resources discussed topics connected to substance use. Topics ranged from harm reduction and the use of Narcan, to the State’s opioid response and law enforcement, to becoming a recovery friendly employer. A personal experience of recovery was also part of the day.

“So this symposium is really about providing different resources and education to our business leaders and community members around substance use disorder in our area. This is in the news on a regular basis and we want to make sure that our business leaders and everybody knows that we are trying to make an effort to try and change that and how they can participate in a solution.” says Erik Lamoreau – Project Coordinator, AMHC.

The goal of the symposium is to hopefully effect positive change in employers, community leaders, and politicians regarding their position on substance use recovery.

