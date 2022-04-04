Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Weather on the Web 4-4-22 AM
By Rob Koenig
Apr. 4, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. A low pressure system located off to our south and east continues to spin its way out of New England this morning. As it does so, skies will begin to clear out throughout the daytime hours. This will allow for a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the daytime today. With skies clearing by the evening hours, it sets us up for a cooler night in store for the overnight hours. This will be thanks to the clear skies and lighter northwesterly winds that will continue to bring the cold air into the region from Canada.

Today's Day Planner
Today's Day Planner(WAGM-TV)

The day planner for today shows the increased chances of seeing clouds during the morning hours. This is thanks to the low pressure system continuing to make its way out to sea. The clouds are able to clear out of the region by the afternoon, allowing for the sunshine to return, and temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. As just mentioned, high temperatures today climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the region. The biggest thing inhibiting temperatures today will be the northerly wind, that could be gusty at times upwards of 25 mph during the daytime today. These temperatures are actually right around what the average high temperature is supposed to be for this time of year.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

If you like the forecast for the daytime today, tomorrow’s looking even better. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the daytime hours. Temperatures climb up into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s once again, continuing with the nice stretch of weather to start the work week. I think the best chances for upper 30s will be the further north you head across the region, with lower to mid 40s expected the further south across the county you head. Northwesterly winds will be on the lighter side during the day, and not nearly as gusty as they had been over the previous 24 hours.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

The nice stretch of weather continues into the day Wednesday. For details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Have a great Monday, and enjoy the wonderful start to the work week!

