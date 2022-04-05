Fun Fundraiser Raises Money for Local Snowmobile Club

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The Snow-riders of Fort Kent came up with a “different” way to raise money for grooming the snow mobile trails around village station.

“A couple of guys were getting together and having a few beers and trying to come up with a just a funny good thing to do for the club and maybe raise a few dollars and definitely have a few laughs.” said Eric Robbins, a groomer / operator for the Sno Riders Snowmobiling Club.

In Eric Robbins 7 years of grooming trails for the club he never imagined he’d be as exposed as he has been this winter. Robbins, dedication to raising money and getting a few laughs for a good cause led him to throw caution to the wind and pose for a topless photo. The cutout is life sized and has a QR code that links smart phones to a club donation page. Once it was up, the cold cash started rolling in!

“We looked to have some sort of fun-fundraiser for the club. Something that wasn’t done before, and it worked great. The other thing is we’re really the last destination with snow and we’ve had snow all year long but now everybody from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont they’re all coming up to The County to sled and our traffic has not slowed down.” added Matthew Collin, the club President.

The cutout has been moved throughout the trails and the club members agree that they’ll most certainly make this an annual tradition … As of Monday, this effort has raised more than 4,000 dollars. The donations are already being used, as the club has run out of state funding for the season. Robbins cutout will be up until the weather doesn’t allow for snowmobiling anymore this season.

