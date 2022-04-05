Advertisement

Maine Principal’s Association Drama Festival

By Scott Maloney
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Millinocket, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Principal’s Association Drama Festival will be held in-person for the first time in two years. The excitement of the student cast and crew of the Presque Isle High and the Fort Kent Community High School Drama Departments are at Fever Pitch! This weekend they’ll head downstate to the Maine Principal’s Association Drama Festival where they will perform in front of a live audience for the first time in two years.

Presque Isle’s competition play director Zachary Powers says the young thespians are looking forward to the performance, “Oh the students are so excited about it! Because honestly at this point we feel like we’re getting back to a sense of normalcy in what public education is all about. Just as much as much as public education is learning, the learning experience in the classroom, it’s the learning experience of extracurricular activities and everything that happens outside the classroom and it’s just great to have these things back.”.

Fort Kent Community High’s, theater program director, Douglas Clapp says that in his over 20 years’ experience as a drama educator, he’s seen plays ranging from Shakespeare to Monty Python. This year he decided to write the Warriors play himself. He said that the format for the event has changed this year, but he and the students are just happy to be able to compete.

This year because of COVID they’re having just one round but at least we’re back in action again. Last year we didn’t have the festivals.” according to Clapp.

Pre-COVID there were up to 88 schools at regional festivals throughout the State with the top schools advancing to the States. This year There are 55 schools competing at 8 different drama festivals. Presque Isle and Fort Kent will be competing with five other schools at Stearns High School. This year the students, staff, and faculty will most certainly deserve a curtain call.

