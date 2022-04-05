Medical Monday Job Shadowing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Businesses use job shadowing to encourage local people to learn about their craft and apply for their open positions. The same is true for hospitals.

Dawn Roberts, the Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator for Northern Light AR Gould says, “You can job shadow any program or any job that we have here at the hospital, all the way from housekeeping all the way up to a surgeon.”

Roberts says the average length of a job shadow opportunity is about 4 hours at a time, but people are welcome to come back more than once.

“The job shadow program is designed so that we can attract people to the positions that we have open. I have had one person, for instance, job shadow in the laundry and then she started working in the laundry. And also when students are picking their major, they will come and say in the x-ray department, try out the different areas of the x-ray department, ultra sound, that sort of thing. And decide what it is exactly that they want to focus on when they go to school.” according to Roberts.

Roberts says the process to apply for the job shadowing experience is easy. “You just simply have to fill out an application, you have to be completely vaccinated for covid. And also, I would need to have your shot record, but after that’s all gone through then I can set you up with a job shadow with whatever department you think you’d like to try.”

Roberts adds you only need to do one application total, even if you want to shadow a few different jobs. Job shadowing is open to anyone age 14 and over. To apply, reach out to Roberts at droberts@northernlight.org.

