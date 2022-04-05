Advertisement

Presque Isle Police Department Looking for Missing Woman

Norma Millard
Norma Millard(Presque Isle Police Department)
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In a Facebook Post, the Presque Isle Police Department said : “Presque Isle Police Department is attempting to locate missing person Norma Milliard (73) of Presque Isle. Norma is described as 5′00″ 100 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes. Norma was last seen 0930 hours today in Medway. Norma suffers from dementia, and her direction of travel is unknown. Norma was operating ME.PC 1597GJ (white 2017 Chrysler 300). If anyone has seen or had contact with Norma, please contact your local law enforcement agency.”

