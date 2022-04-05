School Bus Cameras Focus on Safety and Accountability

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

A recent incident in the town of Standish involving a car passing a stopped school bus has highlighted the importance of cameras on buses.

One district in the County that has embraced cameras for accountability purposes is the Easton School Department. In addition to a dash cam and a camera that monitors the inside of the bus, the district also opted to install cameras on the drivers side of their buses. The side cameras were first installed in 2018 and according to Easton School Department Head Custodian, Craig Lamoreau, he can’t imagine running a bus without them.

“Well these cameras roll the whole time that the engine is on. We had a few incidences where a car run the bus and I had to take my tape in that night, we went over and we were able to get the plate number off the vehicle. People need to just pay attention today, these lights are on, the stop sign comes out, that means we gotta stop. It happens a lot people are just so busy and they don’t pay attention and its very dangerous.”

Lamoreau went on to say currently the buses have 4 cameras installed, which can record both audio and video. He says one additional camera he would like to see installed would be a camera in the back of the bus in case they are rear ended.

