Two Horses Dead Due to Icy Crash

BLAINE, Maine (WAGM) -

On 04-02-22 at approximately 0815 hrs. a 2008 Ford pickup, hauling a horse trailer containing two horses, was northbound on Rt 1 in Blaine when it lost control on ice covered roadway. The pickup skidded off the opposite side of the roadway and into the ditch, partially rolling over and striking a utility pole. Unfortunately two of the horses died as a result of the crash.

Traffic was affected with Rt. 1 partially closed for several hours while the vehicle was righted and moved and the scene cleared. Driver and passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, complaints of pain. The roadways were icy from blowing and drifting snow and there were significant winds at the time, both of which contributed to the crash.

