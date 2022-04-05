Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. High pressure continues to dominate our weather for the first half of the work week. This is leading to a mostly sunny sky stretch over the next couple of days. This is a welcome sign to spring as temperatures throughout this week are also on the warmer side. As high pressure continues to slide east, and eventually over us, we’ll see winds die down during the daytime tomorrow. This will allow temperatures to get a couple of degrees warmer than what we’re expecting today, but it will also feel that warm without the wind.

With the nice and warmer weather occurring over the next couple of days, it’s a good time to remind everyone we’re right around the corner from ice out season and local flooding concerns. This is due to the consecutive days of above freezing temperatures. Already this season we’ve begun to see some initial ice breakup and channels in the rivers. While river levels remain steady and below the flood stage, as ice rot and thinning continues, as well as continuing to lose the snow pack, we’ll see the levels of the river rise with time. Please make sure to be vigilant of low-lying areas and report any ice jams or flooding to the ema, or Aroostook county flood watch Facebook page.

The day planner continues to show plenty of sunshine for the day today. It’s certainly a great day expected as temperatures climb into the mid 30s by lunch time, before eventually reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the daytime today, which will help keep temperatures feeling a bit cooler than what the thermometer actually reads. By the afternoon we’re looking at feels like temperatures in the upper 20s and lower to mid 30s. This is compared to our actual high temperatures we’re expecting for the day today, in which high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. I think its even possible that parts of southern Aroostook county make it into the upper 40s by the mid afternoon.

Tomorrow’s day planner looks very similar to today’s day planner. We’re once again expecting mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to remain in control of our weather. It’s not until the evening hours tomorrow that clouds will begin to move into the region out ahead of our next storm system making it’s way in for Friday. High temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than what we’re expecting today. High temperatures will likely climb up into the mid to upper 40s. Once again southern Aroostook will be on the warmer side, with high temperatures there expected to be close to, if not at the 50 degree mark.

High temperatures on Thursday will once again be in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Of course this isn’t looking to be as nice of a day. At this point skies are looking to be mostly cloudy as our next storm system approaches from the west. More details can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great and safe Tuesday.

