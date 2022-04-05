PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

It was a gorgeous, sunny and spring-like start to the first, full week of April! Tonight, we’re experiencing mostly clear skies, along with a bit of a cooler feel as winds attempt to calm.

Tomorrow and Wednesday bring additional pleasant and sunny conditions... before the end-of-the-week sees a system moving back in, bringing rain, mix and a few snow showers to the area.

The anticipated stretch of 40-degree temps ahead will quickly eat-away at the snowpack... as well as trigger additional ice breakup and movement over the coming days and weeks. Provided below, are the spring melt/spring flooding resources that are very important to stay up-to-date on moving ahead.

If you have any reports of ice jams or localized flooding, you can contact us directly -- or reach out to Aroostook Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office/local PD, and the Aroostook County Flood Watch page on facebook.

Make sure to stay vigilant, and stay safe! For the latest details on the forecast ahead, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

