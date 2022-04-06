Craig Reese prepares for first Boston Marathon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Boston marathon is just two weeks away and runners are beginning to taper down their training for the race from Hopkinton to Boston. Three County runners are official entrants in the race. Craig Reese of Presque Isle is looking forward to taking part in his first Boston.

Craig Reese :” I am excited to go to Boston. I have been running for about 10 years. I didn’t start out to run a marathon. I began my running to do five k’s and ten k’s and as I got into the longer distances, I thought I would try a marathon.”

Reese has a running partner who is always ready to go out for a run even if Craig is a little slow in getting motivated to train.

Reese:” I have a dog named Maggie. She will run any distance and any pace. She is a great training partner. I love to take her out every day and do my daily runs with her. She is ready to run any day. She will go at any weather any temperature. She is a great running partner.”

Reese began running when he was 50 for health reasons and started with the shorter distances but worked his way up running marathons.

Reese:” I tried to run a marathon at Sugarloaf in 2015. I didn’t have instant success. It was one of the slowest marathons I ran. I ran it in five hours. I didn’t think I was going to run another one, A few months went by,and I decided to run my second marathon. I did a little better I ran a 4:30. After I ran a few more I finally got down around the four hour mark and I set my sights on getting a Boston qualifiying time.”

Reese recently turned 60 and with that a different benchmark to qualify for Boston. His tenth marathon gave him the time needed to enter Boston.

Reese:” I knew the qualifying time would give me a little extra time on my standard to 3:50. I was able to get my times down to the 3:45 mark and I got a qualifying time in 2021 in New Hampshire.”

The runner says that this winter, like most winters in Northern Maine was a challenge.

Reese:” It’s always a challenge to train for a spring marathon. I go out in the winter and try to run miles on the outside if I can, If I can’t get outside during a storm, I head into the NMCC gym and hit the treadmill there.”

The history of Boston is what draws so many runners to the race. Reese says he is looking forward to taking in the sights and sounds of the event.

Reese:” In Boston I just want to experience the special places on the course Heartbreak Hill, Scream Tunnel and making the turn onto Boylston Street. That would be enough excitement for me. It might be the only time I run it. I was so happy to qualify. It is going to be exciting. I hope to have a good time there. If I can stay on pace most of the race and finish strong. That is always good for a marathon runner to finish in the last mile.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.