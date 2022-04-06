Dr. Shah - “Look, we all want to be done with Covid, but we’re not there yet.”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Recently mask mandates and low hospitalization rates have led many to believe the pandemic is over, but according to Dr. Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC, that’s not the case. Brian Bouchard sat down with Dr. Shah to get an update.

“We all want the pandemic to be over, unfortunately Covid is not going away, right now, for the near future, probably not even for the long term. Covid is going to be a fixture of all of our lives.”

Dr. Shah says, despite the lack of masks requirements and recommendations, people still need to be taking precautions, especially those who are vulnerable to the virus.

“Look, we all want to be done with Covid, but we’re not there yet.”

On the topic of Booster Shots, Dr. Shah discussed the U.S. CDC’s recommendation of a 2nd booster shot for the immunocompromised and those over 50.

“As soon as that 2nd booster was announced there were some public health officials going on, and we’ve seen multiple articles with this, telling people to hold off on getting that 2nd booster right off and waiting until there is a surge in their community, what are your thoughts on that reasoning?” asks Bouchard.

“I don’t recommend doing that, I too have seen some scientists and others suggest that. First of all, the vaccines take a couple weeks to work, that’s just the body responding to them and marshalling your bodies forces to build up an immune defense. You might not time it perfectly, you might get the vaccine when you’re at the top of the surge and really lose all the benefits.”

Dr. Shah went on to say that people should expect to see a 2nd booster recommended for other age demographics in the coming months, and says it’s not unrealistic to see more coming in the future.

“Having or needing, or getting recommended to have an annual booster, it’s not out of the realm of possibility at all. That’s not really different from annual things that all of us do for our health. I don’t know about you, but my doctor likes to make sure I get an annual flu shot, he likes to make sure that I get my blood drawn once a year to see if anything funky is going on. There’s a lot of things that we do once a year to make sure we’re staying in tip top shape. It’s possible that to that list will be added: Get your flu shot, get your blood work done and get your new Covid shot.”

Shah says the Ba.2 subvariant of Omicron, which has been surging in other parts of the world, such as Singapore over the past couple of months, is already here in Maine, and is most likely the predominant variant across the state. Recently, hospitalizations and deaths attributed to Covid 19 have been on the decline in the state, leading some to believe this subvariant is less severe than past variants, but Shah we should not let our guard down.

“Right now we’re starting to see the faintest signs of increases in cases. I’m actually really proud of the fact that up in Aroostook County we have a number of municipalities that are participating in our wastewater testing program. In Presque Isle, in Houlton, in Fort Kent. And recently we’ve seen some increases, those could be the first signs of Ba.2 really starting to increase here.”

When asked what the most important lesson learned through the pandemic was, Dr. Shah highlighted the value of clear, easy to apply communication.

“Throughout the pandemic, at different times, my agency, the U.S. CDC, provided guidance that was scientifically, really, really thoughtful, but when it came time to applying it, it left peoples heads spinning. But what matters is how individual citizens actually take that and apply it, and there simplicity, clarity, that’s what matters”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.