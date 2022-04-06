Local Police Departments Emphasize Snapchat Safety For Teens

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Local police departments are warning parents about children’s use of Snapchat, NewsSource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann learns more about what you can do to help keep your children safe.

Matthew Cummings: “Recently we received complaints from the middle high school regarding school age children, 7th, 8th graders sending and soliciting inappropriate photos, nude photos using the application snapchat”.

What makes Snapchat appealing to kids, is the nature of its temporary messaging feature. And while the users may feel secure, their messages might not be.

Matthew cummings: “It’s an easy application for people to download and to use. You think that once you take the photo and send it, it disappears, but people have the ability to take screenshots. Once you take those photos and send them over the internet like that, their always out there, they never disappear”.

Many experts are warning about the possibility of photos and videos on snapchat being recovered despite the belief that they are deleted. Another danger is cyberbullying

Matthew Cummings: “We’ve taken complaints of bullying of other children through snapchat”.

And in addition to fake accounts, scams and hacking from other parties, there is also other features on snapchat one should watch out for

Jake Rubin: “The snap maps that you can see stories which, They are screened semi by the snapchat app, but there’s a lot of stuff on there that kids can see you know drug activity, drinking, inappropriate content”

Kevin St. Peter: “Anybody can see where that person is, if its somebody with ill intent, they can make a fake account and friending somebody. Its nothing for them to travel to that location and possibly stalk out the person with the snapchat account”.

St. Peter also shared these tips for parents on how to better protect your kids

Kevin St. Peter: “Monitor their accounts, sent ground rules that they can only use social media and snapchat in the parents presence. And check on them, see what their typing, who their chatting with. Also go through the settings and disable things such as location and things like that to keep their children safe”.

Across the board, the officers said discussing snapchat awareness with your child is pivotal to ensuring they know the possible dangers that may come from using the app, and parents should be vigilant to ensure their children are being safe.

Jonathon Eigenmann, news source 8.

