Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We have high pressure sitting overhead this morning. This has continued to keep the clear skies in place during the overnight hours and into this morning. As this high pressure continues to track its way north and east, we’ll see winds shift into the southeast out ahead of our next storm system. A low pressure system currently situated back over parts of Virginia this morning is slowly pushing its way north and east, but is being held up by the high pressure providing us with the nice weather. It will eventually push directly east, and only bring clouds to the region for the day Thursday. Another low pressure system back over the great lakes is pushing its way east right now as well, that will be the main driver of precipitation heading into the day Friday.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

The day planner for today once again shows plenty of sunshine expected across the region. With winds expected to be fairly light throughout the daytime hours, temperatures are actually going to feel like what the thermometer reads by this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 40s. This is definitely one of those days you don’t want to forget the sunglasses at home, as they’ll be needed for both commutes during the day today. High temperatures today like I said climb up into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. Of course with plenty of sunshine around during the day today, we’ll have no problem feeling like we’re above average in a lot of spots by the late afternoon hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow doesn’t look completely dreary. I think the best chance of sunshine will be during the morning hours tomorrow. This is out ahead of cloud cover that’s expected to overspread the area during the late morning and afternoon hours of Thursday. This will also work to help keep temperatures a bit cooler than what we’re expecting for highs today. High temperatures tomorrow will likely climb up into the mid to upper 40s once again. The cloudy skies will definitely make it feel cooler by the afternoon, and southeasterly winds will start to bring cooler air into the region heading into the evening and overnight.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re watching for some more snow and rain moving into the region for the day Friday. For more details on that, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Wednesday.

