Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

More sunny skies and pleasant spring-like conditions hung around today! And this trend of nice weather lasts throughout tomorrow, as well as the first-half of the day on Thursday.

We’ll see plenty of 40-degrees, and even a few 50-degree temps moving ahead... lingering all the way through next week.

After our quiet weather through midweek, we have a system moving-in late Thursday into Friday, that brings a few snow showers and mix during the overnight... followed by mixed precip, changing over to light/steady rain throughout the day on Friday.

Right now, model guidance is hinting at area-wide rain totals between 0.50-1.00″-inch... so, come the end-of-the-week into the weekend, is when we’re likely to have additional ice breakup/movement, and the possibility of increased ice jamming and localized spring flooding concerns.

Spring flooding resources are once again included below. And make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest on your forecast ahead. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Aroostook County Spring Flooding Resources

Aroostook County Flood Watch Facebook

Aroostook Emergency Management Website
NewEngland511.org

Aroostook Emergency Management Facebook


