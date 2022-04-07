Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters: “Impact Spaces” Provides Social Connectedness for County Teens

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Social Connectedness is important for Teens between the age of 14-18, but many are not getting the connectedness they need. in this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard looks at a program that aims to improve that issue here in the county.

Brynn Wilcox - Community Educator - ACAP " We found that there’s not a lot of engagement with that particular population”

Brynn Wilcox is a Community Educator for ACAP. She is also in charge of a program called “Impact Spaces” that looks to help solve a problem that she says is a huge problem in Aroostook county.

Brynn “Once you hit 11 there’s not a lot of stuff to do with the rec center or with after school activities unless you’re on a sports team or in a club... there’s not a lot place for young people to hang out and get together and build a sense of community”

Seeing that void of activities for young people in the community, Wilcox knew she had to start Impact Spaces, which meets every other Friday to help provide safe and fun things to do.

Brynn “Just a chance for young people to get together in a safe and affirming place where they can be their authentic selves and start building those really important bonds through community.”

Impact Spaces is holding a Spring Festival on April 8th, More information about the Impact Spaces Program will be available on our website, Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

