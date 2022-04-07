Advertisement

Caribou Track and Field team finally able to practice outside

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The snow is beginning to melt and sports teams throughout the County are beginning to think of holding outside practices in parking lots and large areas. The Caribou track has been snowblowed and that has allowed their runners to take a few laps around the track this week.

George Ferland):” This is the first time we have been able to get outside on the track. On Monday we were out here, and the kids loved the fact they were able to run on the track. We have been outside enjoying these really nice days we have had. "

It is a great chance for the short distance runners and hurdlers to get in a workout on the track and in the parking lot, The longer distance runners still putting in miles on the roads around Caribou.

Ferland:” They get to work on hurdles and hurdle drills. Our race walkers get a chance to racewalk and our runners and sprinters able to work on their events as well.” Student athletes who take part in the field events are at a disadvantage and won’t really be able to work in pits until their first meet at MDI during school vacation week Ferland:” The first time any of our long jumpers get to jump in pits is actually at our first meet. We are inside the gym doing different things working on run ups and jump onto mats. We set up the pole vault in the gym.”

Not only are the athletes working up a sweat running and conditioning they might work up another sweat at the end of practice.

Ferland:” Today we told everyone to bring shovels and we are going to try and work on the infield around the field event areas.”

