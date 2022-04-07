Advertisement

Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first having it.(Nes via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - A recent study found it’s possible to get COVID twice in less than three months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 10 people who had this happen. They were initially infected with the delta variant and then reinfected with omicron.

Researchers used genome sequencing to confirm which virus variants sickened each person.

The shortest interval between reinfection was 23 days, and most of the patients were not vaccinated.

According to the CDC, people who get over COVID are typically immune from becoming reinfected for about six months. But immunity appears to change when it comes to other variants.

