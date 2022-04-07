Advertisement

Pelosi tests positive for COVID

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said on Twitter that she had been vaccinated and received a booster, and she was currently asymptomatic.

Pelosi received the positive result after testing negative earlier in the week. Hammill said she would be quarantining and following guidelines for the virus from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pelosi is “thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” and she encourages everyone to get vaccinated and test regularly, Hammill said.

