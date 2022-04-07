Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase today out ahead of a low pressure system approaching from the west. This low is pretty unorganized at this point, and so as it continues to track to the east during the daytime today it will fall apart. This will eventually move into the region during the early morning hours of Friday, bringing with the chances of scattered shower activity throughout the day Friday. We’ll remain unsettled once this low pressure passes through the area, as we’ll be watching a couple of weaker systems for the weekend that also look to bring the scattered shower risk.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the daytime today shows the clouds as they’ll continue to stream into the area from the west. This won’t occur until the mid to late morning hours, so if you want a chance to see the sunshine today, definitely take advantage of the short window of time this morning. Clouds will pretty much linger throughout the afternoon, shutting off any additional heating that we may have gotten if the sun had stayed out all day. High temperatures today still manage to be on the warm side. The sun angle this time of year works in our favor, and it doesn’t take much sun for temperatures to really warm up. High temperatures by this afternoon will be held back by the cloud cover, but are still expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s and even a few low 50s are not out of the question once again.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the precip as it moves through the region during the day Friday. We’ll watch the more widespread precipitation move into the region just after the morning commute Friday. Right now it appears to be starting as a mix during this time, before transitioning to all rain as warmer air works back into the county. This rain could be heavy at times heading through the afternoon as indicated by some of the darker greens and yellows on the map. This will taper to just scattered shower activity heading through the afternoon, before isolated shower activity heading into the evening hours. Temperatures tomorrow will likely be close to ten degrees cooler than what we’re expecting for highs today. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon hours of Thursday, but certainly won’t feel like it with the rain and gust winds. These winds out of the east will help to make things feel even more raw outside.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The weekend right now looks to feature some sunshine, but also some more chances for scattered rain showers. For more details, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

