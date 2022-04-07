PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

It was another gorgeous day across the region... as all of us reached 40′s and 50′s, under clear blue skies! High pressure holds on overnight tonight, with clear and calm conditions providing another chance for temps to drop-off to the lower-20′s and teens.

Then, our lingering surface-high leads to another nice day tomorrow... with increasing clouds by Thursday PM.

This is all ahead of an approaching system for Friday... with a few snow showers and mix starting up early Fri. AM, and changing over to moderate/heavier rain by Fri. afternoon.

Model guidance points to rain showers backing off late Friday night... and when all is said and done, most of us are looking to pick-up between 0.50-1.00″-inch in rain totals.

The weekend then brings a few lingering, isolated showers... under a mixture of sun and clouds. For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.