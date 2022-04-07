Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

It was another gorgeous day across the region... as all of us reached 40′s and 50′s, under clear blue skies! High pressure holds on overnight tonight, with clear and calm conditions providing another chance for temps to drop-off to the lower-20′s and teens.

Then, our lingering surface-high leads to another nice day tomorrow... with increasing clouds by Thursday PM.

This is all ahead of an approaching system for Friday... with a few snow showers and mix starting up early Fri. AM, and changing over to moderate/heavier rain by Fri. afternoon.

Model guidance points to rain showers backing off late Friday night... and when all is said and done, most of us are looking to pick-up between 0.50-1.00″-inch in rain totals.

The weekend then brings a few lingering, isolated showers... under a mixture of sun and clouds. For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norma Millard
Missing Presque Isle Woman Located
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink
.
Two Horses Dead Due to Icy Crash
Medicare Scam
Aroostook Agency on Aging Warns of New Medicare Scam Targeting County Residents

Latest News

Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 4-5-22 AM