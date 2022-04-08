Childcare Workers Will Continue to Receive Monthly Stipend with Bipartisan Bill

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Bill to expand a stipend for childcare workers in the state has passed with Bipartisan Support, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard learns more about what this means for childcare workers in the county

Sue Powers ”As we all know childcare providers in this country have been an underpaid workforce for a good number of years”

According to Sue Powers, an Early Childhood Consultant at the Maine Community Action Partnership, the average wage for a Childcare Worker in Maine is around $14.32 per hour, which is below $15, which many people consider to be a livable wage in Maine. The Childcare Worker Pay issue really came to light throughout the pandemic. When the pandemic began, the state of Maine implemented a $200 a month stipend for childcare workers using federal COVID relief money,

Jolene Blake ”It actually meant a lot, my husband and I have been able to get staff extra bonuses, we’ve been able to raise their weekly pay rates so it’s done a lot for our little place”

Jolene Blake owns Circle of Friends Daycare.

Blake says being able to offer this increase in pay has helped with retention

Jolene " I retain a lot of my staff which is nice, but I’ve been able to offer this bonus which is what DHHS has given us the money for”

But that money is set to expire soon, which is why advocates like Powers are excited for a new peice of legislation that passed both the Maine House and Senate with unanimous, Bipartisan Support

Sue ”What that will allow is the stipends to continue for the next 9 months and for that 9 month period the state of maine office of child and family services will be putting in place a tiered system for early childhood educators based on Education and Experience”

Blake says the stipend is a good start, but there is still a lot of work to do

Jolene” More does need to be done, there does need to be more legislation on quality care, quality care for trained staff”

The current $200 a month Stipend adds around $1.20 an hour for childcare workers in the state. The bill now goes to the appropriations committee where it is expected to pass before heading to the governors desk to sign …Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

