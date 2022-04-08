PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to a National Safety Council estimate, everyday there are eight people killed and hundreds injured in distraction-affected crashes. News Source 8′s Scott Maloney tells us about the National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The statistics - overwhelming, the personal stories - devastating, the impact on others - immeasurable and they are all - preventable!

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, distracted driving has impacted so many families across the county, state, and country. Maine State Trooper Brian Harris says to mark this month and especially as this week, as it is national distracted driving week, additional patrols are on the roads.

“Actually have a couple going right now this morning where the sole focus of those troopers are to look for distracted driving violations.” says Lieutenant Brian Harris.

As cell phone technology has advanced, laws about the use of mobile technology has been modified. “A little while ago laws were put in place to address that while you’re operating a vehicle that you cannot have a cell phone or electronic device in your hand, manipulating it, using it for whatever reason.” continues Harris.

And rules for new drivers are even more strict, “If you’re on an interim license, like a new driver … there’s – you can’t use your phone at all for any reason, that’s a violation. Distracted driving also can be not just the phone, it could be anything else in your car such as, you have the small lap dog that likes to ride in your lap or you just went through the drive-through at a local, local fast food place and you’re munching on a burger on the way down the road. Those are all things that take your, that take your mind off what you’re doing which is driving a vehicle so all of those can be things can be the distractions that fall under the distracted driving law.”

Harris says this month is simply an opportunity to raise awareness and hopefully save lives, “It’s not about writing tickets and getting people in trouble, it’s about education, it’s about educating them on the law, educating them on the hazards of texting and driving or being distracted while driving and hopefully we can prevent some accidents. Hopefully we can show people why it’s very unsafe to do so and put that in their mind that hey this is the law, this is something that you need to pay attention to and concentrate on your driving. Don’t worry about anything else, the text can wait, the phone call can wait ‘til you get to your destination so we can get their safely.”.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking all drivers to take the pledge to not drive distracted with the hashtag #justdrive.

