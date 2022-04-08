Sharon Picard Sees A Bright Future For The Madawaska Parks and Recreation Department

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -Sharon Picard just started her new job as Madawaska Parks and Recreation Director this week. She is already working hard as she wants to make a difference in her community.

Sharon Picard made a major career change. In her previous job she worked with older kids in college and students from more diverse backgrounds. Now she takes over as the Recreation and Parks Director and knows some of the challenges she will be facing.

Sharon Picard: “The challenges are going to be bridging the socioeconomic boundaries, opening up our program for children of all backgrounds. Making it affordable, making it inclusive”.

She also mentions the possibility of not only opening up summer programs to kids, but also bringing programs to portions of the community that do not normally get seen.

Sharon Picard: “Potentially doing a women’s volleyball league, Bringing mens basketball…they do it already in other communities but bringing it back to Madawaska. Cribbage tournaments, bingo, you know things that can be cross-generational as well”.

Picard says her passion for recreation and getting kids active as well as her family background will allow her great success for her job as the director. She is also already working hard on her goals for the department.

Sharon Picard: “My immediate goal is to enhance the programs that are already existing. And over time, bring more programs, diverse programs, being more inclusive. Having our community have a more of stake in programming versus just offering them but asking our community members, Hey what do you do that the community can learn from”.

She wants to be all inclusive from youngsters to retirees.

Sharon Picard: “We don’t currently have a track and field program at this level, I’d love to start even a basic track and field program. (dissovles to) Id like to actually have a knitting hour, knitting circle on Tuesdays at our gym facility which is warm and as a social gathering for these… ladies and gentlemen to get together, have a little bit of community spirit, maybe even teach some young children how to knit”.

So what is the end goal for Picard and for the future of the Madawaska parks and rec department

Sharon Picard: “The achievement is you..look at a calender and there is something for you to do every single day in Madawaska. No matter who you are, what age group you are, that you can look and say, WOW there is something for me to do. Keeping our younger generation here in town, bringing people with families to Madawaska”.

Picard reiterates that Madawaska has much to offer to families in and around the community. The hope is that families will come and check it out the multi purpose center and invest in the bright future of the town of Madawaska.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

