Advertisement

Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a deadly crash in January that killed six people.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph when he hit a Nissan Rogue with six people inside Jan. 27. All six people inside the Nissan died.

Investigators found that Galle did not brake when he hit the Nissan.

Galle was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide and had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes
Norma Millard
Missing Presque Isle Woman Located
Death with Dignity
Changes to Oregon’s Death with Dignity Law Sparks Conversations in Maine
Dr. Shah Interview
Dr. Shah - “Look, we all want to be done with Covid, but we’re not there yet.”
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Latest News

childcare
Childcare Workers Will Continue to Receive Monthly Stipend with Bipartisan Bill
childcare
Childcare workers
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets bomb evidence in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial