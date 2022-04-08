Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It’s Friday, and it’s shaping up to be more of a dreary day compared to the others that we’ve had this week. We have a low pressure system approaching from the west. As this moves into the region during the late morning hours and into the afternoon, we’ll see more widespread rain showers take over. This morning waking up we’re dealing with some snow and mixed precipitation showers moving through the region. Some of the embedded heavy downpours with these have been putting down a quick coating of snow on untreated surfaces. Keep this in mind when stepping out the door this morning, as sidewalks will be the prime place to find a coating of snow. This line will continue north and will give us a break in any precipitation before the main round this afternoon.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the western half of Aroostook County. This continues through noon today due to the slippery road conditions that can be expected through at least the mid-morning hours. Once temperatures get to the mid and upper 30s this will no longer be a concern.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Timing out today, we’ll see the first round of snow and mixed precipitation showers move out of the area during the morning hours. It’s during this time that we still have the risk for some isolated showers, but no widespread activity. Once we get into the afternoon hours, that’s when the main area of precipitation moves into the region. As it moves through, radar is indicating some of the heavier bands of rain setting up as these showers push through, as shown by the darker greens and yellows on the map. The activity tapers off to scattered and lighter activity heading into the evening hours, before tapering off completely by the late evening. This sets us up for clearing skies during the overnight hours, and some sunshine to start the daytime tomorrow.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



I’ve been saying this the past couple of days now, Saturday does not look like a washout by any means. In fact, it will actually be quite nice to start the day Saturday. Clouds begin to bubble up during the afternoon hours, as well as a line of scattered rain showers. Once again as this line pushes through the region, there could be some embedded heavy downpours associated with the line. Another round of showers pushes through during the evening hours, before the activity tapers off during the overnight hours and into Sunday. We still could see the risk for some isolated rain and snow showers during the overnight hours heading into Sunday morning, but I think these will mainly be confined to far northwestern Aroostook. The cloud cover looks to stick around during the day Sunday, so it’s not looking as nice as Saturday. We still have a chance of seeing some isolated showers during the afternoon and evening, before clouds finally begin to break up heading into Monday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More information on the forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and I’ll be back Monday morning!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.