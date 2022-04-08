Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

After the beautiful start to the day... we’re seeing increasing clouds tonight and approaching precip!

Overnight, we can expect a few rain showers, freezing drizzle/rain, and a few light snow showers (mainly northern locations) as we get into the midnight hour, and Friday early AM.

NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for NW Aroostook from 2:00am through 12:00pm tomorrow... because of anticipated slick/slippery conditions and the light mixed precip. Make sure to take it slow and use precaution on the roadways into Friday AM... especially if you’re in the St. John Valley, Far NW North Woods, or over into Madawaska and Victoria counties in Western New Brunswick.

Then, we’re expecting a bit of a lull tomorrow morning... before moderate/locally heavier rain moves in by tomorrow afternoon. The rain begins to back-off by tomorrow night... and when all is said and done, most of us will pick-up between 0.30-0.50″-inches.

The weekend will see additional opportunities for rain showers, adding an extra 0.25-0.50″-inch... before we see another nice stretch of weather into the beginning of next week.

