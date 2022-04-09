Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

It was a soggy day today... with moderate/locally heavy rain coming down throughout the afternoon. That all came after our mixed precip this morning... where we saw some slushy conditions, as well as slippery spots out and about on the roadways.

Tonight, lingering light rain showers will be wrapping up around midnight... with the return of sunshine on tap during the first half of the day tomorrow.

Then, Saturday afternoon and evening brings another round of moderate/heavier rain lasting through the late evening hours... before light mix and rain showers carry over into the second half of the weekend.

Additional rain totals all the way through Sunday, are expected to range between 0.25-0.50″-inch... whereas snow/mix totals again will be minimal.

With all the rain and milder temperatures we’ve seen lately, make sure to be very vigilant moving forward... as river rises and the possibility of ice jamming/spring flooding concerns are expected ahead. Attached below, are important Spring Flooding Resources to check out, and make sure to be safe out there. Hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.