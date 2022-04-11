Advertisement

Border Businesses Hopeful for Relaxed Border Restrictions

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With Canada lifting it’s testing requirements for vaccinated customers, many county businesses are looking forward to the return to normalcy. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

JOSH TWEEDIE " You know, I don’t know how to say it other than it’s a game changer. It’s huge. Businesses in Aroostook County have struggled pretty hard for the last couple of years.”

JOSH TWEEDIE, the owner of Star City, Mars Hill, and Hillside IGA’s says that before the pandemic, Canadian customers made up a significant portion of his sales "

JOSH " at our Fort Fairfield location, we saw the biggest foot traffic there with Canadian customers, it was close to 20% of our business, depending on the week in the month, it could be as high as 25%.”

That was echoed by AARON DAMON, the assistant general manager for Big Rock Mountain, who said pre pandemic, around 30% of their customers were Canadian

AARON DAMON "  We’ve had a lot of interests even over the past two years as the restrictions varied just to Canadians wanting to come back over here and have a good time.”

TWEEDIE adds that at a time of increased expenses including electricity, inflation, and supply chain issues, the return of Canadian customers allows him to breathe a sigh of relief

