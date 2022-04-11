Caribou Man Arrested Following Standoff

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A Caribou Man was arrested following a Standoff that ended on Monday morning.

According to Caribou Police Department, at approximately 5:15 PM on Sunday evening Aroostook County Sheriffs Office received a complaint about a stolen firearm from a business in Woodland, and Sheriff deputies were able to identify the suspect as 42 year old George Lacasse of Caribou and attempted to make contact with him at an apartment on Grove Street in Caribou where Lacasse allegedly barricaded himself inside. The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist with the standoff, and Lacasse surrendered peacefully around 4:16 AM. Lacasse is being charged with Aggravated Reckless Conduct, and Aggravated Assault, both of which are Class B Felonies, as well as Criminal Threatening, Creating a Police Standoff and violating conditions of release by the Caribou Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2nd. In addition he is also being charged with Theft of a Firearm, which is a Class B felony, as well was Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. His court date for those charges is July 7th. Lacasse was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and is being held without bail.

