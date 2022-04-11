Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a split forecast weekend, with partly sunny skies for most of the day Saturday, and more clouds and rain showers around during the day Sunday, we have a nicer day in store to start the work week. This is thanks to an area of high pressure located to our south over parts of the Virginias. As this high continues to push its way to the east, a low pressure system that’s currently back over the great lakes will begin to push into the region, bringing more rain showers to the area for the day Tuesday.

Hour by hour throughout the day today shows the mixture of sunshine and clouds expected throughout the day today. It’s not until the evening and overnight hours tonight that clouds begin to increase out ahead of our next system for Tuesday. High temperatures today are expected to be on the warm side. High temperatures likely climb up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Of course, northwesterly winds will make it feel a bit cooler throughout the afternoon, but the sunshine will also work to cancel out the wind. It certainly will be a nice day outside, so I would take the opportunity to get outside and enjoy it if you can.

Looking ahead at Tuesday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies waking up Tuesday morning. We also have the chance of seeing some scattered rain showers, but nothing on the heavier side. It’s not until the mid-morning hours that we see more widespread rain showers pushing into the county. Some of these rain showers could be heavy at times as they push through during the morning hours. This computer model also keeps the cold air in place during the morning hours, and has some spots starting as, and staying snow throughout the morning hours. While I don’t think this is out of the realm of possibilities, I think it is less likely as temperatures will be warming up fast during the morning hours. The rain continues into the afternoon, before finally tapering off during the evening hours. Shortly after, skies will begin to clear out, setting us up for another nice day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to what we see today. Highs are expected to climb up into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. Southerly winds, while light, will help to usher in the warmer air, and keep it in place during the daytime hours.

The next 7 days show the sunshine returning for the daytime Wednesday. High temperatures are also expected to be on the warm side with highs in the low 50s just about everywhere. Rain shower chances return to the forecast through the end of the week, but they look to be scattered in nature each day, so not expecting any washouts through next weekend. High temperatures also remain on the warm side with highs expected to remain in the 50s through next weekend.

Make sure to tune into NewsSource 8 tonight at 5:30 and 6 where I’ll be filling in for Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm, and will have the latest updates on your forecast. Enjoy your Monday!

