The Benefits of Smaller Schools

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Many parents are going out of their way to send their kids to a smaller school with fewer students and more individual attention.

“The student’s come from all around, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Presque Isle, we really have a little bit from everywhere.”

Mark Stanley, Superintendent of Easton Schools says nearly a quarter of his district’s student body doesn’t live within Easton, parents from neighboring communities are enrolling their children in his district because they see the benefit of smaller schools and class sizes.

“What we have here is essentially a tuition program where it allows students from neighboring districts to attend a small school in Easton without having to pay tuition rates out of pocket.”

Last fall Easton Elementary School and Easton Junior-Senior High School were named as one of the top 10 schools in the state by U.S. News. Stanley attributes his districts success to his dedicated staff and their relationship to the community.

“Small schools in general have such a huge benefit, particularly to the students. We have the ability to personalize the students education a little better and I think that’s reflective in our standardized test scores are always in the top 3 in the county year after year. We have great relationships with our kids because our student to staff ratio is so good that our staff knows all the kids, inside the school and outside the school.” says Stanley.

Bear Shea, a Mental Health Specialist with the Maine Department of Education says having a good student/teacher ratio, and caring teachers is the key to a school’s success.

“When we think about what works for kids and what’s successful, we know that having a relationship with their teacher, feeling safe and secure within their classroom, within their school and that positive school culture. Those are the pieces that we’ve seen research study after study shows that kids are more successful when they feel connected, when they feel like teachers care about them, and so smaller schools have an advantage.” says Shea.

Shea went on to say it’s not necessarily the size of the school that matters, and says that larger schools can be just as successful as smaller ones. He says it all starts with the attitude of the administration and the staff and the relationships they build with their students and the community.

“Were the example of how a small school can be successful, the community support, the relationships that we’re able to build with the kids and the families, the individualized instruction we can give, it’s all part of that small school package, and It’s a great thing.” says Stanley.

