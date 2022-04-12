Nursing Home Admissions Slow Due to Staffing Shortage; MaineCare Processing.

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

While many are concerned about College Admissions and getting into the right school, some in Aroostook County are finding that getting through the admission process at nursing homes is just as complicated.

“I get phone calls sometimes 4 times a day, could be more in regards to wanting to place their loved one in long term care.”

Brittany Trombley, Social Services Director for Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center says when these calls to inquire about getting loved ones into a nursing home come in, some request to drop them off that same day, but shey says, it’s not that easy.

“A lot of times, family members don’t realize that there’s a process to be done prior to admitting. One of the biggest things they have to have is a payment source, which is your long term MaineCare, and that takes sometimes months to be processed and go through” says Trombley.

Phil Cyr, Administrator for the Rehab and Nursing Center says, you can skip the paperwork, if you’re willing to pay your own way.

“Not too many people do at 12,000 dollars a month, it’s quite expensive.”

In addition to the cost, there’s also a lack of availability, due in part to staffing shortages. Without the proper ratio of residents to care givers, allowing more residents in could lead to a decline in the quality of care.

“That’s the biggest issue I think is the staffing shortage, it’s gotten a little bit better but we’re still not where we need to be in order to be at full capacity” says Trombley.

With many nursing homes at their capacity given staffing shortages, Cyr has this advice to anyone trying to get their loved ones into a long term care facility.

“Getting somebody in the near future is not going to be possible, it’s going to take a while. My advice would be to look into the matter before you actually need it.”

Cyr says a potential resident’s first step should be to consult their doctor, who will order what is known as a Maximus assessment completed in order to determine the level of care needed. He went on to say that depending on the circumstances, Home Care or Assisted Living may be a viable option instead of nursing home care, at least for the immediate future.

