Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We had a beautiful day yesterday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Sadly that warm weather doesn’t stick around for today, as mostly cloudy skies are expected with shower chances beginning during the morning hours, and continuing through the early afternoon. These showers quickly race east during the afternoon, and we’ll see clearing skies heading into the evening hours. This sets us up for a return to the sunshine and warmer temperatures for Wednesday.

With the warmer temperatures that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, we’re continuing to monitor the rivers and the flooding situation across the region. While we have had reports of jams appearing in the rivers, there is no major flooding at this time. Flooding is limited to localized and minor areas. As we head throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend we will have to keep an eye on the rivers, as the potential for a jam and associated flooding is possible through the end of the work week.

With the flooding concerns continuing, there are a couple of good resources you should check out to stay updated on the latest information. The first is the Aroostook County Flood Watch page. This includes posts from the national weather service, emergency management, and local spotters that feature pictures and reports from around the county. This includes daily updates from some of the local municipalities. Another great place to check is the Aroostook County Emergency Management page, as they will provide any major updates to the situation.

Going hour by hour throughout this morning continues to show the rain push into the region during the morning hours. It looks to move in from west to east, so western spots of the county will get in on the rain first during the morning commute. The rest of the county sees the rain move in during the mid morning hours. This continues through lunch time and into the early afternoon. This line of showers appears to be moving on the quicker side, and the computer models currently have the system moving out of the region during the early to mid afternoon. I think we’ll hang on to the cloud cover through the rest of the afternoon, however I won’t rule out the chance of seeing the sunshine before the sun goes down. Skies will continue this clearing trend through the evening hours, resulting in a mostly clear overnight, and a nice start to your Wednesday.



Tomorrow looks to bring plenty of sunshine to the region once again. This is as high pressure builds back into the region from the west. We have the chance of seeing some clouds stream into the county during the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday, but that’s the only damper to an otherwise wonderful day. It’s not until the overnight hours of Wednesday and into Thursday that clouds begin to increase, and the chance for rain showers returns to the forecast. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the lower to mid 50s just about everywhere. This will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen so far this season, and will continue to help usher in spring to the region.

We’re watching for scattered shower chances through the end of the week and into the weekend as multiple rounds of weaker systems move through the area over this stretch. None of these days look to be complete washouts, however we’re continuing to watch and narrow down the timeframe of these showers as they move through. The good news is that temperatures remain on the mild side. Highs through the end of the week and into the weekend are expected to remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Make sure to tune into NewsSource 8 tonight at 5:30 and 6 where I’ll be filling in for Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm, and will have the latest updates on your forecast. Enjoy your Tuesday!

