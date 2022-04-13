Consumer Owned Utilities - Part 1

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

In the past few months we’ve brought you many stories focusing on various aspects of electric power following a substantial rate increase. We’ve looked at low income programs, competitive energy providers and more, but in the first part of this new series, Brian Bouchard answers the question, what is a consumer owned utility?

When it comes to electricity utility options in Aroostook County, it all boils down to where you live. The vast majority of the county resides in Versant’s Maine Public grid, and also accepts the standard offer electricity rate of just over 20 cents per kWh, but if you live in the communities of Houlton or Van Buren your rates look a bit different. According to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, electricity consumers in those areas pay just over 11 to 12 cents per kWH, but why?

“Houlton water company is a consumer owned utility and it’s entirely owned by the town of Houlton, we have a 6 member board of directors and those directors are elected by the citizens of the town of Houlton” - Greg Sherman – General Manager, Houlton Water Company

One concept which has been brought to the forefront in light of recent rate increases for electricity is that of Consumer Owned Utilities. In general terms, they do the same work as Versant or CMP, but are not a business, and do not have shareholders.

“Well of course everyone right now is focused on price, because the price has gone through the roof for a lot of Maine. For us our price is going to stay the same”

Sherman says that one benefit of Consumer Owned Utilities is more flexibility in the length of contracts, while the Maine PUC puts the Standard Offer rate out to bid each year, Consumer Owned Utilities like Houlton Water Company can negotiate multi-year contracts which lock in electricity rates.

“So we’ve done that since deregulation in 2000 and we’ve benefited our customers to that to the tune of 17 million dollars by the end of 2022″ says Sherman.

“Utilities used to do long term planning” - Andrew Landry – Deputy Public Advocate, Office of the Public Advocate

Deputy Public Advocate, Andrew Landry says that the idea behind the Public Utilities Commissions competitive bidding process every year is to find the best electricity rate for the State’s 3 electric grids.

“To be fair, over the last few years, we’ve had very low prices. One thing that competition has done is introduce more volatility into the price than historically would have been there”

Landry says that by putting rates out to bid every year, those under the standard offer are subject to market fluctuations more than multi-year contracts.

In our next part of this series, we will take a look at legislation that has been introduced to create a government owned, state wide Consumer Owned Utility.

