Consumer Owned Utilities - Part 2

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Would you support the creation of a government run, state wide, consumer owned utility? That question may be brought before the people of Maine in the future. In the second part of this series focusing on Consumer Owned Utilities, Brian Bouchard looks at both sides of legislative work vying for control of the state’s electric grid.

Throughout the state, electricity delivery and transmission is handled by different organizations. The majority of the state is served by one of the states two investor-owned utilities, CMP or Versant. However out of 488 total communities in the state, 97 of those communities are currently receiving their electricity from one of 9 Consumer owned utilities. Some believe a move should be made to a Consumer Owned model statewide.

“There’s an LD 1708 in front of the legislature that, if passed, allows for a referendum and that referendum could decide whether we form a consumer owned utility to replace Versant and CMP in the state, and that brings a lot of advantages to customers and gives customers control of their own destiny”

John Clark is a Citizen Initiative Leader for Our Power, an organization pushing to make a state wide consumer owned utility, named Pine Tree Power, a reality.

“They’re not for profit so they make no return on investment of their infrastructure, they have no motivation, as other private utilities do, to pour more money into the system because those utilities get a rate of return on that money, so the more they spend the more money they make. Consumer Owned utilities, being nonprofit, have a completely different motivation, they’re interested in keeping expenses down, so that the rates do not increase.”

“The biggest problem is the debt that seizing the utilities would create” - Willy Ritch – Executive Director, Maine Affordable Energy Coalition

Willy Ritch, Executive Director for Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, who is opposed to the creation of Pine Tree Power, says Maine can’t afford to buy out CMP and Versant and take control of the electrical grid.

“It would be $13.5 billion dollars in debt owed to big banks and all of us would be on the hook for it, we’d all have to pay that off through our electric bills over probably decades.”

You may have heard about this issue last year when Governor Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would establish Pine Tree Power, citing she had serious concerns with multiple aspects of it. Following the veto, supporters of the new utility launched a ballot initiative in an attempt to put the question before voters in 2023.

“There’s been people who have been talking about this issue for some time and when it became clear that there were folks that were going to try and pass a referendum to seize the utilities and create a government run power company. Our team at Maine Affordable Energy have knocked on doors all over the state and talked to thousands and thousands of people and about half of the people that we talked to have said “We’re with you, we don’t think this is a good idea”” says Ritch.

“Who does not want control of their own destiny? This gives customers the choice of what happens in their electric utility. Why not do that, I mean how bad can it get? Lets say the rates don’t decrease, so what, at least you have control of what you’re doing, you make your own policies, you don’t depend upon a foreign country controlling what you do.” says Clark.

This question may be asked of Mainer’s at the ballot box next year if enough signatures are gathered by April 22, 2023.

“I’m pretty sure OurPower will get those signatures, they’re not there yet, but they’re pretty close, but I think they’ll do it and it’ll be on the referendum next year.” says Ritch.

Brian Bouchard, Newssource8

For more information please visit:

https://ourpowermaine.org/

https://maineaffordableenergy.org/

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.