Advertisement

Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston...
FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta said Wednesday that it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company’s health plan.

CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.”

U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate.

Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
.
Caribou Man Arrested Following Standoff
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun
Hodgdon's Anna Oliver is just a freshman, but she is already being recruited by Division 1...
Anna Oliver talks about scholarship offers

Latest News

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack