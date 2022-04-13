Mulcahy prepares for 4th Boston Marathon

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent will be running the Boston Marathon for the fourth time on Monday. Mulcahy has not had much success in this race for various reasons from running with an injury to running the race while six months pregnant. This year she will be running the race healthy.

Sarah Mulcahy:” I had said I was never going to do Boston again, but I changed my mind. We kind of had a change of heart and decided that I wanted to give it one more go. Hope for really good outcome at Boston. We changed the training routine this time. Downed the milage a little bit and increased the workouts. I am feeling heathy and feeling good.”

Mulcahy is a warrior when it comes to running in the winter. Many days she is up at 3 am putting her training miles, but this year brutally cold temperatures hovering around 30 below zero even forced her to run inside

Mulcahy:” I will run in almost anything. I will run regardless, but there is no risking injury or any kind of health issue when you get to be that cold. That is just not worth it and not fun. Stick to the treadmill and get a solid workout in. It gets monotonous.”

Another problem that she ran into was poor weather on weekends when she would do her longer distance runs

Mulcahy:” Those are my 20 plus milers. I would venture to say that 75 percent of them there was a snowstorm or it was 30 to 40 below zero. I had to run those on a treadmill. Not necessarily the most ideal, but when you are trying to hit some marathon pace miles and trying to simulate how fast you will go on race day. You really have no other option.”

Mulcahy likes most runners started out running shorter distances and racing on several weekends during the summer. Once she started having children she focused more on distance running, giving her a chance to do morning trainings and run few races.

Mulcahy:” I enjoy racing. The running friendships are always there. You don’t like to miss those. I wanted to always be a part of that community, but once you have kids your kids become your life.They are my number one. I was never going to put running above them.”

The runner has competed in over 20 marathons and has had success in many of the marathons she has entered here in Maine. Mulcahy’s goal for Boston is pretty simple

Mulcahy:” I would like to run this race healthy. Hopefully meet my goal, if not finish happy with what I accomplished.The goal is to finish. The end goal is always to finish. I would like to see a good time, but in the end, it is about having a good time enjoying myself and staying healthy. I feel good going into it for the first time in a long time. I feel really good going into it.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.