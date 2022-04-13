Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. Looking at satellite and radar this evening, we have a cold front currently making its way through the area. This is after we saw showers during the morning hours this morning, that continued into the afternoon and evening. As skies clear out during the overnight hours, high pressure briefly builds into the region to bring us a nice day during the day tomorrow. This is before things become more unsettled heading throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend, as multiple disturbances and rounds of precipitation move through the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the overnight hours tonight, we’ll see skies continue to clear out if they haven’t already. This combined with breezy conditions will make this evening feel a bit cooler in terms of temperatures. Heading into tomorrow, a picture perfect spring day is expected with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are also going to be on the mild side, with 50 degree readings expected across a lot of the county. Then looking ahead towards the end of the week, things become more unsettled, but at this point it doesn’t look to be a washout.

Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

During the overnight hours tonight, temperatures fall back into the lower 30s. Be aware of this as spots that are still wet from the rain that we saw today could re-freeze heading into the morning hours. This could make things slick in a few spots, especially the untreated ones.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow shows the clear skies that we’re expecting. It’s not until the middle of the day tomorrow that we could see some high thin clouds stream into the region, but that looks to be the only impact to the forecast heading into tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the lower to mid 50s for everyone in the county. The sunshine does its job to heat up the region, and provide us with a wonderful spring day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days continue to feature the shower chances through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Again this doesn’t look to be a washout stretch, but there will be rain drops for everyone just about every day. Temperatures through the end of the week remain on the mild side, high expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’s not until the second half of the weekend and into early next week that temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler, with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Have a great and a safe evening!

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

